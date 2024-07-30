Plenkovic attends the arrival of the new jet, talks about the HDZ presidential candidate and the recent salary increases

Podijeli :

N1 / Ivan Hrstić

The first new Croatia Airlines Airbus A220 has landed at Franjo Tudjman Airport in Zagreb, attracting state officials, including Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who took the opportunity to talk about the HDZ presidential candidate and the recent salary increases for the state officials.

This is the official start of the complete renewal of the Croatian national airline’s fleet with next-generation aircraft. It is also the largest project in the company’s 35-year history.

“These are new, modern aeroplanes. This is the right decision for the 35th anniversary of the company. This also marks the arrival of a fleet of 15 aircraft that will arrive over the next three years. I am glad that we have found the strength to help our airline,” Plenkovic said and continued:

“Traffic at our airports is around 15 per cent higher than last year. I congratulate all those who contributed to the project and the government will continue to stand behind the company, which is currently solid. It is very important for us that the 18th tourist destination in the world has its own airline.”

He confirmed that it is half a billion euros and stated that it is an excellent investment.

Decision on the presidential candidate on Wednesday

He also commented on the selection of the HDZ party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

“We have convened the Praesidium and other party bodies. Tomorrow we will decide on the presidential candidate, or rather, on the support for the candidate. It is a candidate who will firmly anchor Croatia in the western circle, in the European Union… and will lead a policy that will take us where we belong. The HDZ presidential candidate will be a candidate who respects the constitution and the rule of law, a candidate who will bring civilised cultural dialogue back to the Croatian political stage.”

The salary increases for state officials are still an issue and the Prime Minister has reiterated that they are commensurate with the responsibility.

Pay rises for state officials were “completely appropriate and right”

“We need to put demagoguery aside and look realistically at how much average, median and minimum wages have risen, how much pensions, the economy and GDP have grown… It is appropriate to address this issue. I say this as someone who was elected as a Member of the European Parliament and gave up a much higher salary to do so. I think that was completely appropriate and right. This job is demanding and difficult. This had to happen after so many years. If we increase wages for everyone, if they increase in the private sector, we cannot remain isolated. Regardless of whether this is popular or unpopular, it is what it is and it’s not going to change,” he commented, adding:

“I wanted us to do this after two terms in which we worked for Croatia and achieved strategic goals. There were earlier considerations to do this, but I declined. Now it has been increased and I think the increase is appropriate. We stand by it. It was the right time and it was not done hastily, but carefully. I don’t see anyone in the opposition complaining because they know it wasn’t right. I understand that we have to take criticism, but it’s not something we can’t deal with at the moment.”