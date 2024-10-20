Dujic dismisses media reports concerning case of his daughter

Hrvatske Sume forest management CEO Nediljko Dujic on Sunday dismissed claims that he had held a meeting with the head of Sibenik-Knin County Police Department Sandro Santini last week over a report against his daughter concerning alleged threats to a police officer.

Dujic also said that his daughter Anna Daujic, reported by a police officer over threats, has not made threats to anyone.

As for media reports about his meeting with Santini in Sibenik last week, Dujic today said that while he and his wife had been in the police offices to report serious threats against their family, he met Santini in passing.

The Dujic family grabbed media attention this summer when Anna Dujic, Nediljko’s daughter, accompanied by her mother, called firefighters and police officers at a fire site monsters, swearing at them, and the incident was filmed by TV crews, and Dujic later apologised, saying she had acted on an impulse.

In the meantime, a criminal complaint was filed by the female police officer against Anna Dujic for using force against her.

In her complaint, the police officer said that Anna Dujic, hurled insults at her and almost ran her over in order to pass through a roadblock set up in the area of Skradin because of a wildfire.

And the complaint was dismissed by Sibenik Municipal Prosecutor’s Office, but the developments again attracted media attention given that Anna’s sister works in that office.

Last week, the Office of the State Attorney-General stated that it had found omissions in actions by the Sibenik Municipal Prosecutor’s Office which dismissed that criminal complaint filed and said the dismissal of the criminal complaint had proven to be “premature”.

The case has been transferred to the DORH office in Karlovac.

Dujic, an HDZ member, said today, before a convention of the ruling HDZ party in Sibenik, that it is in the interest of his family to make clear what really happened last summer and added that his daughter had not threatened anyone.