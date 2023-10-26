€100m secured for health tourism

Podijeli :

Health tourism has a very long tradition in the Adriatic, and systematic efforts have been made in recent years for it to become the main driver of the year-round hotel and tourism business, the Crikvenica International Health Tourism conference was told on Thursday.

Josip Pavic, State Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said at the opening that the government has provided €100 million for the promotion and development of health tourism.

The conference highlighted the long-standing reputation of Adriatic holiday resorts, dating back to the end of the 19th century.

It was said that health tourism is experiencing a resurgence and is becoming the driving force behind the development of the Crikvenica Riviera in the 21st century.

As many as 200 Croatian and foreign experts are attending the conference – 150 directly and 50 online.

The organisers are the City of Crikvenica Tourist Board and the Kvarner Health Tourism Cluster. The conference is taking place today and tomorrow.