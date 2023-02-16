€231,000 to be granted to undergraduates for accommodation costs in Zagreb

Podijeli :

The Central State Office for Demography and Youth and the Student Centre in Zagreb announced on Thursday that €231,000 would be granted to full-time university students as a subsidy for their private accommodation.

In late December, the State Office unveiled this €552,000 scheme to subsidise private accommodation for students in eight cities, under which one-off aid in the amount of €250 will be awarded to undergraduates who failed to get accommodation in overcrowded dorms, although they met the eligibility criteria.

The Office and the Student Centre in Zagreb said today that 288 students had been granted subsidies in the first public invitation, while the second public invitation was expected early next month.

The Office is already cooperating with student centres in the cities of Rijeka, Pula, Varazdin, and Split in the implementation of this scheme.