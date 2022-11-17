€35 million available to Croatian companies for fusion technologies

Share:







Source: Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash

The Croatian Chamber of Commerce (HGK) signed agreements on cooperation with Spanish partners on Thursday, which facilitates participation in the DONES fusion technology project, with jobs worth €35 million available to Croatian companies, HGK reported.

In an effort to transition to more sustainable forms of energy, the European Union wants to build the first demonstration power plant where electricity would be produced by fusion, which opens up significant opportunities for companies focused on research, development and high technologies. The DONES project is a European strategic project and €35 million of a total of €707 million is available to Croatian companies.

The HGK chamber today signed an agreement on cooperation with Ineustar, the Spanish association of companies in the scientific industry, and with the Chamber of Commerce of Granada, where the DONES project is located. These agreements are the basis for a joint performance with Spanish companies within the DONES project.

HGK will establish a Scientific Industry Association that will cooperate with Ineustar, HGK Vice President for Industry and Sustainable Development Tomislav Rados said.

According to Rados, there are three ways for companies to get involved in the project: through funds for fusion technologies, other accompanying procurement processes such as logistics, as well as through partnerships with Spanish companies.

“The recent developments in Europe and the world have shown how important dedication to energy strategies, renewable energy sources and clean energy is and this is the only real option, if we want to protect our national interests,” Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Davor Filipovic said.

“We strongly support the participation of science in securing the energy of the future in this project, as well as our technology companies,” he added.

About a score of domestic companies are on the list of suppliers for fusion jobs which is equal to the number in Austria and Finland.

DONES was included among the ESFRI projects as a Spanish-Croatian project in 2018 and it is strategically important for the EU. Croatia would be responsible for the delivery of equipment produced in Croatia worth 5% of the project or €35 million.

The Dones.hr Investment Fund consists of the Rudjer Boskovic Institute and five other scientific institutions, as well as the Ministry of Science and Education and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.