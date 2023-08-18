€9.2m home for senior citizens to be constructed in Grubišno Polje

Podijeli :

Pexels

The construction of a retirement home, worth €9.2 million, in Grubišno Polje has been greelighted and this is so far the biggest project in the history of this town 90 kilometres east of Zagreb, the authorities of Bjelovar-Bilogora County reported on Friday.

The project has been prepared by the RGO development agency in cooperation with the county authorities.

The future 4,800-square-metre-large home with 102 rooms and a centre for senior citizens will also provide services such as full-day and half-day stay for beneficiaries who stay in their homes, as well as medical exams and other services necessary for the elderly.

Of those 9.2 million euros, nearly 6.2 million will be covered by grants, according to a plan approved by the ministry of labour and social policy.

Gov’t to invest €104m in homes for senior citizens

Labour and Social Policy Minister Marin Piletić said on Thursday that the government had set aside an additional €54 million for building a total of 18 retirement homes with 1,795 beds.

Previously, €49 million was secured under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which was enough to build eight new retirement homes, and the government has now decided to add another €54 million from the state budget so as to expand the network of homes for senior citizens, Piletić said.

The new 18 retirement homes will be built throughout Croatia, in 18 counties.