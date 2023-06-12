EC approves Croatian scheme to support livestock and crop production

Podijeli :

Polina Rytova/Unsplash

The European Commission on Monday approved a €31 million Croatian scheme to support livestock and crop production sectors in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Under the scheme, the aid will consist in limited amounts of aid in the form of direct grants, the Commission said, adding that the purpose of the measure is to support the liquidity needs of livestock farmers and crop producers, affected by the current geopolitical crisis.

The Commission found that the Croatian scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework as the aid will not exceed €250,000 per beneficiary and will be granted no later than 31 December.

The Commission concluded that the scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a member state.

The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, adopted by the Commission on 9 March to support measures in sectors which are key to accelerate the green transition and reduce fuel dependencies.