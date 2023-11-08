EC: Positive recommendations for Ukraine and Moldova, conditional for BiH

Podijeli :

JOHN THYS / AFP / ilustracija

The European Commission on Wednesday recommended the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, and told Bosnia and Herzegovina that it will do so when the country reaches the necessary level of compliance with the criteria for membership.

The Commission also recommended that Georgia be granted candidate status.

The next report on the progress of those four countries will be in March 2024 at the latest.

“Today is a historic day because today the Commission recommends that the Council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, presenting the annual progress reports on the membership aspirants.

“The Commission also recommends the opening of EU accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved,” she added.

The decision on these recommendations will be made by the EU leaders at their summit in mid-December. This requires the consent of all members.

Speaking of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Von der Leyen said the Commission recognises a number of positive political and legal steps such as the swift formation of a new Council of Ministers in January 2023 and progress in the fight against organised crime, money laundering and terrorism.

“But we also note with concern the various unconstitutional laws adopted by the representatives of the Republika Srpska entity. Against this backdrop, the Commission recommends to the Council the opening of accession negotiations once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved,” she said.