Eight bodies recovered after a migrant boat capsized on the Drina

N1 BiH / Ilustracija

The bodies of eight drowned people were recovered from the Drina River on Thursday after a boat carrying a group of migrants capsized while trying to cross illegally from Serbia into Bosnia and Herzegovina, rescue services reported on Thursday.

Members of the Republika Srpska Civil Defence found the bodies in the Drina near Bratunac, said Vlada Rankic, the head of the rescue team.

“We do not have exact information about the total number of victims. So far, eight bodies have been found. Unfortunately, we believe that we are still looking for a baby and a mother,” Rankic continued.

A second boat had 14 migrants from Morocco on board, who were arrested in Zvornik, according to the police.

According to migrants who managed to reach the shore, there were 25 people on board the capsized boat. Serbian police and firefighters found 18 survivors on the riverbank, including three children, according to the Serbian Ministry of the Interior.

Rescue teams from civil defence units, border police from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, divers and firefighters are currently on site and are carrying out search and rescue operations.