Podijeli :

Source: EMSC Twitter Screenshot

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook the northern Croatian island of Krk on Thursday morning, according to the information of the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to the first information, the quake happened in the depth of 10 kilometres, four kilometres off the island, or 37 kilometres southeast of the northern Adriatic port city of Rijeka.

The tremor was felt across a a wider area in western Croatia.