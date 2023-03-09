EU Council gives green light to Kosovo visa-free travel

Podijeli :

N1

The Council of the European Union on Thursday approved visa liberalization for Kosovo, said this body. The Council adopted its position at first reading on visa free travel for holders of passports issued by Kosovo.

The new rules will allow Kosovo passport holders to travel to the EU without a visa for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period, said the EU Council in a press release.

This exemption from the visa requirement will apply as of the date when the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) comes into operation or from 1 January 2024, whichever comes first.

The new rules now need to be adopted by the European Parliament before they can be signed and published in the EU official journal, said the Council.

„Kosovo has made great efforts to improve its security and migration management and to align its visa policy with that of the EU. We hope our cooperation in these fields will continue to be fruitful,“ said Swedish Minister for Migration, Maria Malmer Stenergard.