EU foreign ministers to discuss new sanctions against Russia

The Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union, which starts its two-day meeting on Monday in Brussels, is expected to discuss new sanctions against Russia.

The EU is moving toward its 11th package of sanctions against Russia and EU member-states are about to reach a deal on new punitive measures against Russia with the aim of preventing circumvention of the sanctions via countries outside the EU bloc, such as Kazakhstan, Armenia and the United Arab Emirates.

Hungary has threatened to block the latest package since its biggest bank OTP could be added to the list of potential targets of the sanctions.

The Foreign Affairs Council will take place over two days and be chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, the EU Council says on its website.

“After an exchange of views on Western Balkans, EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will have an informal discussion over lunch with their counterparts from the six countries in the region.”

“Under current affairs the Council will touch on, amongst others, Central Asia, Tunisia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE),” says the FAC council.

The Foreign Affairs Council is expected to approve the Civilian CSDP Compact, as well as conclusions on EU cyber defence policy and the humanitarian funding gap.