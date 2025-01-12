European Commission to meet on Wednesday for first time in 2025

The European Union's leading institutions are expected to go back to normal next week after the Christmas and New Year holidays, and the Eurpean Commission is due to convene for its first regular meeting in 2025 on Wednesday.

In the event that EC President Ursula von der Leyen cannot preside due to her health condition affected by pneumonia, First Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera will do that task on Wednesday.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, is flying to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for the talks on the developments in Syria in the aftermath of the fall of the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

The EU is set to gradually phase out sanctions imposed on Syria during the rule of Bashar al-Assad, provided that the new authorities in Damascus are ready to form an inclusive government that respects minorities.