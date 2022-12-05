Expected Christmas bonus in Croatia to reach €310, 12% higher than in 2021

Podijeli :

Source: Shutterstock/Ilustracija

Nearly three in four employed Croats (72%) expect a Christmas bonus in 2022, and the average amount of this benefit is likely to be 2,332 (€310), or 12% more than in 2021, according to a survey conducted by the Moj Posao job search platform.

The findings of the survey conducted among 400 respondents, show that 94% of those polled expect the payment of Christmas bonus in cash with the average amount of 2,324 kuna, and this is 12% more than the average Christmas entitlement in 2021.

One quarter (24%) expect Christmas coupons, and seven percent (7%) expect Christmas gift boxes.

The respondents believe that a satisfactory amount of Christmas bonus should be about 2,800 kuna, which is 20% more than 2,324 kuna.

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)