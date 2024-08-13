Fina: More than 201,000 citizens have blocked bank accounts

Podijeli :

At the end of July 2024, there were 201,500 citizens with blocked bank accounts who owed 2.7 billion euros in capital, as well as 13,600 companies whose debt capital totalled 701.4 million euros, the Financial Agency (Fina) announced on Tuesday.

The number of citizens with blocked bank accounts fell by 1.2% compared to June 2024 and by 8.4% compared to July 2023, according to the figures published by Fina.

If the capital amount of €2.73 billion is added to the interest debt of €1.01 billion, the total debt of citizens with blocked accounts amounted to €3.74 billion at the end of July.

Consumer debts to banks as creditors totalled €0.65 billion (excluding interest), while debts to all financial institutions amounted to €0.75 billion, according to Fina.