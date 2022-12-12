Final court ruling on measure for stay-at-home parents expected by March

Podijeli :

Source: N1/Zoran Pehar/Ilustracija

The High Administrative Court on Monday suspended the revised decision by the City of Zagreb on financial support for stay-at-home parents.

The Croatian Parents’ Association welcomed the court ruling, while the City said that a final ruling was expected in late February or early March.

“It should be noted that the Court suspended the enforcement of the City of Zagreb’s decision to amend the measure for stay-at-home parents and did not rule on the legality of the City’s decision,” the city administration said, recalling that changes under the revised decision were to take effect in April.

The City Assembly decided in September to reduce the allowance for stay-at-home parents from 65 per cent of the average gross monthly wage in the enterprise sector in Zagreb to the national minimum wage from 1 April 2023 and to 50 per cent of the minimum wage from 1 July.

This is the second time that civil society organisations have approached the Court for protection after the new city administration decided to reduce financial support and phase out the measure for stay-at-home parents.