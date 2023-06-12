First four months see 20% rise in overnight stays in commercial accommodation

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Two million tourists were staying in commercial accommodation in Croatia in the first four months of 2023, which is a 30.4% increase from the same period of 2022, and they made 5.3 million overnight stays, an increase of 19.6%, show the latest figures from the national statistical office.

In April alone, 20.4% more tourists were staying in commercial accommodation compared to the same month last year.

Foreign tourists accounted for most of the arrivals and overnight stays in the first four months, that is, for 1.4 million visits and 4 million overnights stays, 37.1% and 22.1% up year-on-year.

The most numerous foreign visitors were Slovenes, Germans and Austrians, followed by Italians and Britons.

There were also 615,000 domestic tourists, 17.5% more than in the same period last year, and they generated 1.3 million overnight stays, an increase of 12.6%.