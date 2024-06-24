First Pride Parade held in Pula

Podijeli :

Around 500 participants took part in the first Pride Parade in Pula on Saturday, which was organised by the NGO Proces in the largest city in Istria.

“We are making history in Pula with this parade,” said Jan Franjul from the Proces NGO.

“Pula is raising its voice for love, equality and justice. We are the voice of those who have been silent for too long.”

“This is not only the fight for the LGBTQ+ cause, but also for all those who are excluded from society, for women fighting for their equal rights, for all minorities seeking justice,” he said.

“Today, when Croatia celebrates the Anti-fascist Resistance Day, we should show those who hate and discriminate, who push us into the closet, that their hatred belongs in the closet,” Franjul said, adding, “Hate is not a Croatian value and therefore you will not limit or abolish our human rights.”

One of the participants in the parade was Mayor Filip Zoricic, who was accompanied by his wife.

“I want to give my support, not only in statements, but also in this way. I believe that this is not only a question of civilisation, but also a question of decency,” said the mayor.

There were no incidents during the walk in the centre of Pula, which was guarded by a large police contingent.