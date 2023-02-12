First regional Women’s Weekend to be held in Rijeka on 9-11 March

Podijeli :

Source: Goran Kovacic/PIXSELL

Women's Weekend, the first regional conference bringing together prominent regional and global female figures with the aim of connecting and empowering women, will be held in Rijeka on 9-11 March.

The aim of the conference is to connect women from different industries and social spheres in order to enhance mutual solidarity, cooperation and equality.

Through numerous lectures, panels, workshops and one-to-one conversations, the attendees are going to hear inspirational stories from politics, business, lifestyle, IT sector, beauty and health industry, etc.

The leading opinion makers will be sharing their experiences on the role of women in those areas and try to break the myth of female rivalry.

The conference will address issues such as why are women still underrepresented in decision-making positions in politics and business, what are the challenges faced by female leaders in 2023 and how to overcome them, why are women still insufficiently represented in the media and do they have the power to influence change?

The participants will also discuss why women still encounter discrimination in the workplace and if women today can have it all – family, career and time for themselves.