First results from the Electoral Commission: Milanovic clearly in the lead

According to the first preliminary results of the State Electoral Commission (DIP), incumbent Zoran Milanovic received 71.02% of the vote in Sunday's presidential election run-off, while his challenger Dragan Primorac received 28.98%

A total of 25.43% of polling stations have been analysed.

According to the first results of the election commission, Zoran Milanovic received 154,422 votes in the second round of the presidential election, while Dragan Primorac received 63,027 votes.