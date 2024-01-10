Five arrested for attack on minors in Vukovar

A criminal investigation showed that the three young men arrested on Tuesday participated in the beating of six minors in Vukovar, causing them physical injuries, Vukovar-Srijem County police reported on Wednesday, and as part of the investigation, a total of five people have been arrested so far.

The three young men arrested on Tuesday are 24, 22 and 20 years old, and on Tuesday another person was detained, a 20-year-old who is suspected of helping the attackers after the incident.

All four were handed over to the custody supervisor of the Vukovar-Srijem Police Department.

Two suspects (24, 22) were charged with participating in a fight, one 20-year-old was charged with causing bodily harm, and one 20-year-old for helping a perpetrator after committing a criminal act.

Earlier, as part of the investigation into the attack on a group of minors on Saturday in the centre of Vukovar, a 23-year-old man was also arrested and remanded in custody.

The criminal investigation continues so as to identify all participants in this incident, according to the police.

