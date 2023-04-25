FM: All Croatian nationals who wanted to leave Sudan have been evacuated

Podijeli :

AFP

Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said on Tuesday that all the Croatian citizens who wanted to leave Sudan have been evacuated from that African country.

Foreigners are being evacuated from Sudan, currently affected by an armed conflict between the army and paramilitary forces.

There are about 100 Croats in Sudan, and 21 of them expressed a wish to be evacuated, Grlic-Radman said in Rijeka, where he attended a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Austria and Slovenia.

So far 20 Croats have been evacuated, and the evacuation of one more Croat is under way, according to the minister.

Evacuations are being conducted through various routes and with the assistance of the Croatian embassy in Cairo and the honorary consulate in Khartoum.

Asked by the press about announcements by the Russian authorities that they will sue Vjekoslav Prebeg, a Croat who had fought on Ukraine’s side and was captured by the Russian forces and was later released, Grlic-Radman said that that would be unacceptable.