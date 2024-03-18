FM: Destabilising the social and economic climate is not good

Podijeli :

Marko Primorac

Finance Minister Marko Primorac commented on Monday on President Zoran Milanovic's decision to actively participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, saying that destabilising the social and economic climate is not good in terms of achieving economic goals.

The Constitutional Court will decide on Monday whether Milanovic’s candidacy for the office of prime minister is compatible with the constitution.

When asked what he expected from the court’s decision, Primorac said that he was not authorised to say. However, he added that Milanovic’s decision to run in the elections “does not stabilise either the social or economic climate” and that political stability and continuity are very important for Croatia in the coming period.

Primorac was speaking to the press on the sidelines of a conference on the occasion of Global and European Money Week.

“By joining the Eurozone and the Schengen area and improving our macroeconomic and fiscal position, we have created the conditions for Croatia to move forward,” Primorac said, adding that this means strengthening exports and basing economic growth on exports, increasing productivity and efficiency, as well as taking certain strategic steps to become an energy, digital, financial and transport centre in this part of Europe.

When asked whether foreign creditors had expressed concern about Milanovic’s decision, Primorac replied that this was not the case for the time being.

He said that the government had planned to issue a new government bond at the end of March, but this was not possible due to the dissolution of parliament. “The financial situation is such that borrowing in March is not necessary,” said the Finance Minister.