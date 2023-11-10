Fortenova returns Coca-Cola products to shelves

Podijeli :

Mike Blake/Reuters

The Fortenova Group reported on Friday that it would again start selling Coca-Cola products after it recalled them on Wednesday following reports on several cases of gastrointestinal problems presumably caused by the consumption of different beverages.

On Thursday, Croatia’s State Inspectorate and Coca Cola Croatia informed the general public that all products produced and distributed by Coca Cola HBC and Coca-Cola Croatia are safe to consume.

After several cases of poisoning were reported in cities across the country in possible connection with the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages, samples of drinks were taken for analyses.

Only one case was confirmed to be connected with drinking a soft drink produced by Coca Cola.

The Ivan Vucetic Forensic Science Centre in Zagreb found that the non-alcoholic beverage consumed by a 19-year-old man in Rijeka last Saturday contained a cleansing or degreasing agent, the Ministry of the Interior said on Thursday.

The results of the forensic examination of the liquid taken from the glass from which the man was drinking when he fell ill show that the physical and chemical properties of the examined liquid correspond to the liquid from the bottle of the soft drink, and the analysis also found it to be a highly alkaline solution (pH=13,6), the ministry said in a press release.

The chemical compounds identified in the liquid indicate that it was a cleansing or degreasing agent.

Twenty bottles of the same beverage, which were included in the original package, were found to contain the beverage safe for consumption, and the pH values measured were in the standard range for this beverage.

As for the case reported in Zagreb on 7 November, the bottle of the beverage concerned had the standard pH value usual for that soft drink and no unusual compounds were detected.