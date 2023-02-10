German media: Experts call for Bosnia’s High Rep Christian Schmidt’s dismissal

Podijeli :

Source: N1 / F.Z.

The German newspaper Der Spiegel reported that a group of former diplomats and experts sent a letter to the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee accusing the High Representative of the international community in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, of causing "permanent damage" to the peace process in the country and Germany’s reputation and calling for his dismissal.

In the letter, they reportedly stated that Schmidt’s activities since he assumed the post in 2021 promoted nationalist forces and protected those “working to undermine and destroy the state”, and that Schmidt “allowed the Croatian government to use him to change the electoral law in BiH “.

They also allegedly pointed out that Schmidt appeared in front of the flag of the “dissolved Croat parastate” at the World Cup and gave false information to a committee of the British Parliament about the order he received from Croatia. The authors, including the former German ambassador to North Macedonia and former employees of the High Representative, called on the Committee to do “whatever is necessary” to remove him from the post.

According to Der Spiegel, Schmidt rejected the accusations and said the authors of the letter made the assessment based on “obvious lies”.