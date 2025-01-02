Government introduces bill on climate change to parliament

Podijeli :

N1

The Croatian government submitted a draft Climate Change and Ozone Layer Protection Act to parliament on Thursday. This bill implements EU directives as part of the "Fit for 55" package to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030.

The proposed legislation supports Croatia’s obligations to fulfil the EU directives and regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Environment Minister Marija Vuckovic.

It includes binding annual targets for reducing emissions in sectors outside the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) by at least 16.7% compared to 2005.

National plan for the circular economy

The government has also begun drafting the National Development Plan for the Circular Economy for the years 2026–2032, together with an accompanying action plan.

The plan will focus on resource-efficient and circular economy measures in line with OECD recommendations and EU directives.

In addition, a regulation was passed to introduce flexible working hours and part-time work for civil servants. The measure, which is aligned with EU directives, aims to help parents and guardians reconcile work and family life by offering adaptable working conditions.