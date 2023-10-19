Government puts HEP in same position as other enterprises on electricity market

Podijeli :

N1

The Croatian government on Thursday amended the regulation on removing disruptions to the domestic electricity market by putting the state-owned HEP power company in the same position as other enterprises on the electricity market.

Under the amendment, suppliers from the HEP Group are entitled to compensation for the difference between the contracted and the maximum price related to the compensation of electricity costs for business customers.

Compensation cannot exceed the maximum price of electricity of €180 per megawatt hour for the period from 1 April 2023 to 30 September 2023, and €150 per megawatt hour from 1 October 2023 to 31 March 2024, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Davor Filipovic said.

As of 1 April 2023, suppliers from the HEP Group will be placed in the same position as other suppliers in Croatia as regards the compensation of electricity costs for business customers, the minister said.