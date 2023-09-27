Government rejects opposition motion for no-confidence vote in foreign minister

Podijeli :

MVEP

The government has rejected the claims in a motion by 37 opposition MPs for a vote of no-confidence in Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman who, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday, will update and correct his declaration of assets.

“The government is rejecting the motion by the group of opposition deputies, but we are also stating that the minister failed to enter annual dividends in his declaration of assets,” he said at a cabinet session, adding that the minister will update and correct the declaration and comply with the Conflict of Interest Commission’s decisions.

The opposition filed the no-confidence motion because Grlic Radman failed to declare the dividends. He co-owns Agroproteinka, a company which has an Agriculture Ministry concession for disposal of animal carcasses. Since 2019, he has received €2.1 million in dividends which he has failed to declare.