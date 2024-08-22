Government writes off loans from farmers worth 5.62 million euros

Podijeli :

Pexels / Ilustracija

The government has decided to write off loans to farmers whose repayment is uncertain.

State Secretary Marinko Beljo said that in the period from 1991 to 2006, the Ministry of Agriculture carried out active credit programmes for the agricultural sector and approved 16,540 loans worth HRK 842 million (EUR 112.26 million).

According to the decision adopted on Thursday, receivables whose recovery is uncertain will be written off. This was also done to reduce costs and pressure on the courts, said Beljo.

A total of 101 loans totalling €5.62 million will be written off. Of this, €2.1 million is loan principal, €380,500 is regular interest, €3.15 million is default interest and €13,834 is fees per loan, Beljo said.