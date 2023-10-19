Gov’t puts forward proposal to amend Law on Civil Servants and State Employees

Podijeli :

N1

The government submitted a proposal to amend the Law on Civil Servants and Employees in Local and Regional Self-Government Units to parliament on Thursday.

The proposal regulates, among other things, the employment status of employees shared by functionally connected local self-government units, Justice and Administration Minister Ivan Malenica said at a cabinet session.

The proposal was made because local self-government units can organise their work together, especially when preparing projects for absorbing EU funds.

The bill requires civil servants and employees in the administrative bodies of municipalities, cities and counties to take the state exam of an adequate level. It specifies time limits taking such an exam and the consequences for not fulfilling this obligation.

This bill additionally regulates the appointment of a temporary head of an administrative body and recommends the adoption of a code of ethics for civil servants and employees in local and regional self-government units.