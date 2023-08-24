Govt to establish model of building flats with affordable rent for young people

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

Construction and Physical Planning Minister Branko Bacic said on Thursday that the government would provide support schemes to young people for buying first property or having access to flats with affordable rent.

He told the press after the government’s session that the National Housing Policy Plan will define models for flat building and easier access to affordable housing for young people.

In parallel to the current scheme of subsidised purchase of the first property, the government is thinking of a scheme under which it will together with local authorities build flats for rent, similar to the so called POS subsidised housing construction scheme, said Bacic.

There is currently, subsidisation of housing loans as s a measure of assistance that provides subsidies to young people to pay part of a housing loan for the first five years of loan repayment.

Under the POS scheme, nearly 9,000 flats have been sold in the last 21 years, while the model of subsidisation has so far enabled beneficiaries to buy about 37,000 flats.

Apart from implementing those two models, the government is now also thinking of building flats with affordable rent intended for young people, said the minister whose ministry is preparing the national plan for housing policy until 2030.