Gov’t will cover costs of waste removal from environment in Roma communities

Pexels/Pixabay

At its session on Wednesday, the Croatian government decided to fully cover the eligible costs of removal of waste disposed of in the environment in Roma communities in 2023 and 2024.

Based on the operational programmes of ethnic minorities for 2021-2024, the government decided to seek a sustainable solution for the remediation of illegal landfills in Roma communities, ensure continued waste collection and build the necessary municipal infrastructure, Economy Minister Davor Filipović said.

For this purpose, financial support will be granted to the local government units concerned in accordance with the conclusions of the Commission monitoring the implementation of the 2021-2027 National Plan for Roma Inclusion.

In January this year, the Commission monitoring the implementation of the National Plan for Roma Inclusion recommended eight local government units entitled to full funding, or up to €200,000 per application. €2 million will be allocated for this purpose for 2023.