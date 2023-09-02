Grbin: Free kindergarten care for all one of most important demographic measures

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/Pixsell

SDP leader Pedja Grbin said on Saturday that the policy of free kindergarten care for all, which his party advocates, is one of the most important demographic measures, "because everything the HDZ-led government and PM Plenković have tried to do has led to a growing decline in the number of newborns."

Addressing reporters during a visit to Osijek, Grbin said that the policy of free kindergarten care should make it possible, already in the first term of the new government, for parents not to have to pay any kindergarten fees.

Also, he said, funding would be secured to raise standards in the existing kindergartens and give kindergarten employees adequate pay and make sure the free kindergarten care programme actually covers all children in the country.

Asked how he intended to secure funds for such a policy, Grbin said that the current state budget would allow for that.

In the first months of 2023 alone, budget revenue grew twice as fast as the expenses, with the budget being €200 million in the black, which would suffice for the cost of launching the programme this year, he said.

Given that the budget revenue has been growing, it is a matter of a political decision on how to distribute that money, he said.

Cooperation with Centre not likely

Asked if there was room for a coalition with the Centre party, Grbin said that considering the way that party was addressing some issues, he did not consider it likely.

“When we asked in the Split City Council for additional transparency as to how a €150 million loan was being spent, and that was refused, we realised that that party advocates transparency, but for others, not for itself,” Grbin said.