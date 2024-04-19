Grmoja says Most, Domovinski pokret can form government without SDSS, Mozemo

Podijeli :

Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

Nikola Grmoja of the Most party has invited the Domovinski pokret (DP) to talks on forming an "anti-HDZ government" without Mozemo and the Independent Democratic Serbian Party (SDSS), saying they have "enough hands" to do so.

“The condition of the Domovinski pokret is a government without Mozemo and the SDSS. I invite them to talks so that we can form an anti-HDZ government without Mozemo and the SDSS and so that we can send Plenkovic, whom the (DP) has attacked so much, into opposition. We have enough hands,” Grmoja wrote on X.

On Thursday, he said Most would not support President Zoran Milanovic as a candidate for prime minister. Grmoja is Most’s candidate for the office of the next prime minister. Regarding parliamentary support for a minority government, he said the party had not sent any such messages to its voters “and will certainly not trick them.”

Grmoja also said that Most would never support an HDZ-led government or participate in a government with the HDZ.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s HDZ is the relative winner of Wednesday’s parliamentary elections, with the DP in third place, Most in fourth and Mozemo in fifth.