HRVATSKI GIMNASTIČKI SAVEZ / Ilustracija

Croatian artistic gymnast Tin Srbic on Saturday won the silver medal in the horizontal bar final at the World Cup in Doha, with a score of 14.300.

Better than Srbic was Japanese Yuya Kamoto, with a score of 14.333. The bronze went to Egyptian Ahmed Elmaraghy.

This was Srbic’s 27th World Cup final and his 20th medal and the fourth won at the Doha tournament, where he won gold medals in 2018 and 2019 and a silver in 2017.