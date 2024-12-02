Hajdas-Doncic calls on the governing coalition to support the recall of Plenkovic

Podijeli :

The leader of the SDP party, Sinisa Hajdas-Doncic, held a press conference on Monday at which he spoke about the recall of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

“The SDP alone cannot remove the man who is responsible for everything and from whom everything begins – Andrej Plenkovic – in the vote. Therefore, I call on the members of the fragile ruling coalition to think about whether they consider it normal that the health care system is suffering because of criminals, that people are literally dying, that (State Attorney-General) Ivan Turudic is depriving European prosecutors of investigations, that one third of pensioners receive less than 450 euros, whether they consider it normal that there is no proper tax on extra profits and whether they consider it normal that private health care takes precedence over public health care,” Hajdas-Doncic said.

The vote of confidence in Prime Minister Plenkovic is expected on 6 December

“This vote will be a test. People will see who supports the patron of such a society, in which I do not want to live, and who is ready to vote for the dismissal of Andrej Plenkovic,” he added.

Hajdas-Doncic stated that the SDP will become the strongest party in Croatia. “I will be a little arrogant, but the people who will sit in the SDP government are the Premier League compared to the HDZ ministers.”

The parliamentary vote of confidence in Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is expected to take place on 6 December. The SDP party initiated the recall and claims that Plenkovic is directly responsible for corruption in Croatia.