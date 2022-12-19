Hanukkah observed in Croatian Parliament

Podijeli :

Source: Izvor: Pixabay (ilustracija)

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah was observed in the Croatian parliament on Monday by lighting the first candle on the Hanukkah menorah.

The ceremony was organized by the Croatia-Israel Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group and was attended by Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandroković, Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren, the chief rabbi of the Bet Israel Jewish Community in Croatia, Kotel Da-Don, and the leader of the friendship group, Marijana Petir.

Jandrokovic said it was a great pleasure to mark this important day for the Jewish people.

“We are two peoples who share the same values… and this act is yet another confirmation that we respect and understanding each other and that we wish to build a world on the values of peace, freedom, mutual understanding and protection of all minority human rights,” he added.

Over the past 30 years, Jandrokovic said, Israel and Croatia have built excellent and substantial relations, and their understanding can be an example to many states.

“With the key message of celebrating the victory of light over darkness, peace over war, good over evil, I wish all Jewish faithful to spend this time of year in sharing time with their close ones in joy and love,” he added.

Ambassador Koren said Hanukkah represented the miracle of the lamp which continued to burn in the Temple for eight days, although there was enough oil for only one day.

The miracle of Hanukkah prevented destructive wishes, and the light of victory is still shining, he added.

Rabbi Da-Don, who said a prayer, said Hanukkah had special status as it also symbolized courage and spiritual victory.

Hanukkah is a holiday, a historic event, and we are guided by and raise our children on those values, he added.

“We gathered today with gratitude, rejoicing in the light which spreads serenity and hope and defeats despondency, hate and evil,” said MP Petir.

With today’s symbolic celebration of Hanukkah, we affirm our friendship, respect and understanding, and remember the victory of the militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people over the powerful enemy forces which ravaged the Holy Land and threatened to push it and its people into darkness, she added.

“May this holiday, keeper of the light, fill your hearts and homes with warmth and bring you spiritual prosperity,” Petir said, adding, “Chag Hanukkah Sameach!”