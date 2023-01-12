HDZ official: New minister will step up process of post-quake reconstruction

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Deputy Parliament Speaker Zeljko Reiner of the ruling HDZ party said on Thursday he was confident the new Construction Minister Branko Bacic would step up the process of post-earthquake reconstruction, noting that the opposition was "intentionally creating drama" around yesterday's sacking of two ministers.

“I deeply believe that Bacic will be very successful as he has extensive political, as well as professional experience. He has already served as Construction Minister and he knows the sector and its problems very well,” Reiner told reporters on behalf of the HDZ parliamentary group.

Reiner said he believes that owing to his organisational skills, including those as the whip of the HDZ parliamentary group, Bacic will significantly step up the reconstruction process so that most of it is completed by the end of the current government’s term.

Asked to comment on the replacement of Regional Development and EU Funds Minister Natasa Tramisak, Reiner said that there was no longer mutual trust between her and the prime minister. Likening the PM’s role to that of a national team coach, he said that Plenkovic was the one deciding on the composition of his team.

“If he is winning, and Plenkovic is, then he will remain as the coach. If he loses more than one game, the coach would not stay either. But he is winning,” Reiner said, noting that one should trust Plenkovic’s choices.

As for a reporter’s remark that HDZ vice-president and Presidency member Ivan Anusic voted against Tramisak’s replacement, Reiner said that HDZ Presidency members were free to state their opinions at Presidency sessions and make decisions for themselves.

“It seems the replacement of the two government ministers is being intentionally dramatised,” said Reiner, adding that the Opposition was doing so to cover up its impotence and failure to contribute to any of the government’s successes, citing entry to Schengen and the euro areas and the construction of Peljesac Bridge.

Answering a reporter’s question, HDZ MP Damir Habijan denied that some HDZ members had rebelled against Tramisak’s replacement.

“There are no conflicts whatsoever. The HDZ is united,” Habijan said, noting that Anusic had supported Bačić’s appointment as minister.