Health Insurance Fund to give hospitals €59 million to pay debts to suppliers

Shutterstock / Ilustracija

The Croatian Health Insurance Fund (HZZO) will pay state and county-owned hospitals just under €59.5 million to settle a part of their liabilities to suppliers of drugs and other medical supplies, Health Minister Vili Beroš said on Thursday, presenting a government decision to that effect.

At today’s session, the government also adopted a decision to declare the project “Special Oncology Hospital – Medical Centre Medikol” an investment project of strategic interest to Croatia.

The value of the investment by the privately-owned Medikol Group from Zagreb is slightly less than €77 million, including VAT, State Secretary Mario Siljeg said.

The project envisages an oncology hospital on an area of 23,542 square metres in Zagreb’s Pescenica district. The hospital would initially employ 129 workers (medical and auxiliary staff) and the number of employees is expected to grow to 562.

The investment will be financed by Medikol Group and the government’s decision to declare the project one of strategic importance will facilitate the process of obtaining the necessary permits. Construction work will start in late 2023.

The special oncology hospital will be the biggest centre for cancer treatment in Croatia and the region.