Here are the results of the European elections in Croatia

N1

On Sunday, Croatian voters took part in the European elections for the fourth time. Just over 3.7 million of them decided which 12 Croatian MEPs will represent them in the European Parliament for the next five years.

By 11.30 a.m., 7.69 per cent of voters had cast their ballots. This is more than two per cent less than in the 2019 elections, when the turnout was 9.93%. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the town of Gospic in the Lika region, more than 20 per cent. By 17:30, 15.05 per cent of voters had cast their votes, which is one of the lowest turnouts in Croatia’s history.

After 99.82 per cent of polling stations had been counted, the State Electoral Commission announced the following results:

HDZ party – 34.60 per cent – 6 seats

Mandates: Karlo Ressler (6,264 votes), Zeljana Zovko (6,704 votes), Nikolina Brnjac (7,726 votes), Dubravka Suica (8,856 votes), Davor Ivo Stier (25,334 votes), Andrej Plenkovic (101,721 votes)

SDP party – 25.96 per cent – 4 seats

Mandates: Romana Jerkovic-Kraljic (1,003 votes), Predrag Fred Matic (17,212 votes), Tonino Picula (30,054 votes), Biljana Borzan (83,551 votes)

Domovinski pokret (DP) party – 8.82 per cent – 1 mandate

Mandate: Stephen Bartulica (35,239 votes)

Mozemo party – 5.92 per cent – 1 mandate

Mandate: Ivana Kekin (11,295 votes)

Voter turnout was only 21.32 per cent, which is 8.53 per cent less than in the 2019 elections.