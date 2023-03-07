Household water bills in Zagreb to rise by 7 percent from March

Podijeli :

Household water bills in Zagreb will rise by 7 percent on average from March, the Croatian state news agency Hina learned from the Zagreb Holding multi-utility conglomerate.

“Following the suspension of the decision concerning compensation for the development of municipal water supply infrastructure, the increase for the average household will be around 7% until the compensation documentation is sorted,” Zagreb Holding said.

The new price list is available on the website of the “Vodoopskrba i odvodnja” municipal water supply and drainage company.