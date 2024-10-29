How the Croatian minimum wage compares to other EU countries

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

The minimum wages in the EU countries vary greatly. In gross terms, they currently range from € 477 in Bulgaria to € 2,571 per month in Luxembourg.

According to the European Trade Union Confederation, the minimum wage in Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany is over €2,000, while in France it is €1,767 and in Spain €1,323.

In Croatia, the minimum wage is €840.

Countries with a lower minimum wage than Croatia include Estonia (€820), the Czech Republic (€787), Slovakia (€750), Romania (€743), Latvia (€700), Hungary (€699) and Bulgaria (€477).