Hrvoje Zovko re-elected Croatian Journalists’ Association president

N1

Hrvoje Zovko was re-elected Croatian Journalists' Association (HND) president for the third consecutive time on Saturday.

Zovko, who was the only candidate for the post, said he would continue to uncompromisingly fight for the journalistic profession and journalists as well as against censorship.

At today’s election assembly, the HND adopted a conclusion demanding the Culture and Media Ministry and the Justice Ministry strike defamation from the Criminal Code for which journalists can be sued and to implement European Commission recommendations on strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs).

Also adopted was a conclusion under which the HND insists on the need to further investigate the death of journalist Vladimir Matijanić and to punish everyone responsible.

Zovko said that as part of the fight against SLAPPs, the HND was part of the CASE coalition, regularly informing domestic and international institutions and organisations about new cases, verdicts and trends in Croatia.

The HND will constantly work on protecting journalists from SLAPPs, he said. “Croatia holds the record in the number of lawsuits against journalists and media,” he said, adding that the HND will continue to participate in the Culture and Media Ministry’s working group against SLAPPs.

Our main demand is the decriminalisation of all defamation-related offences, said Zovko.