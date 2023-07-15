HTZ: Nearly 900,000 tourists are currently staying in Croatia

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

A total of 1.7 million tourists visited Croatia in the first half of July, generating 10.8 million overnights, the same as in the corresponding period last year, the national board of tourism (HTZ ) reported, adding that nearly 900,000 tourists are currently staying in the country.

At Hina’s request, the HTZ presented new (preliminary) figures collected by the eVisitor system, according to which 8.5 million tourists visited Croatia by mid-July, making 38.2 million overnight stays, an increase of 12 and 6 percent respectively compared to the same period last year.

“We are satisfied with the results recorded by mid-July. We are in the peak season, with nearly 900,000 tourists currently staying in the country. Soon we expect more than one million tourists at Croatian destinations on a daily basis”, HTZ director Kristjan Staničić told Hina.

He also says that currently the highest number of tourists are staying in Istria, Split-Dalmatia County and Kvarner. The most visited destinations are Vir, Rovinj, Umag, Poreč, Medulin and Dubrovnik.

The majority of tourists are Germans, Slovenians and Croatians, followed by Austrians, Czechs and Poles.