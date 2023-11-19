HTZ promotes Croatia’s tourism industry in Latin America

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

The Croatian National Tourist Board (HTZ) presented the country's tourism industry in Santiago de Chile during the 28th edition of the Catad’Or international wine competition on 14-18 November, the HTZ reported on Sunday.

Croatia was the partner country of this prestigious international wine competition in Chile, and this was also an opportunity to inform 70 Chilean tour operators, travel agencies, journalists and travel bloggers about Croatia’s tourism sector, scenery and natural beauties, as well as about its local cuisine.

Globally, Croatia is recognised as a safe tourist destination and we are also perceived as a destination offering wine and gastronomic experience, the HTZ director-general Kristjan Stanicic was quoted as saying.

Our status as the partner country of Catad’Or international wine competition offered us an opportunity to make headway in promoting our tourist offer in Latin America, he said.

Croatia’s e-visitor system shows that so far this year, 15,000 Chileans have visited Croatia and generated 46,000 overnight stays, a rise 18% and 13% respectively on the year.

The vice-president of the Croatian Chamber of Commerce (HGK), Tomislav Rados underscored the potential for boosting business cooperation between Croatia and Latin American countries in the energy sector, pharmaceutical industry, IT as well as in food production and electronic manufacturing services.

Croatian Ambassador Mira Martinec recalls that Chile has over 250,000 citizens of Croatian roots who like to visit the country of their ancestors.

During this year’s Catad’Or, as many as 1,300 samples of wines and spirits from 20 countries were evaluated.

Croatia was represented by 41 samples of wines and seven samples of spirits.