Human rights ombudswoman reports problems with healthcare, discrimination, labour

Human Rights Ombudswoman Tena Simonovic Einwalter submitted her 2023 annual report to Parliament on Friday, highlighting that last year citizens mostly contacted her office due to issues with accessing healthcare, discrimination, and violations of labour rights.

Complaints about the right to healthcare showed that healthcare services were difficult to access, there was a shortage of physicians, and patients often did not receive complete information, the ombudswoman said in a press release.

The majority of discrimination complaints concerned work and employment, with the most common grounds being racial or ethnic origin, to which Roma are the most exposed.

A large number of discrimination cases go unreported, so it is necessary to raise awareness that discrimination is prohibited and to strengthen protection mechanisms, the press release said, adding that an analysis of case law could contribute to that.

Complaints related to the right to work included unlawful dismissals, undeclared work, unpaid wages, and mobbing. Necessary amendments to the Foreigners Act, which would facilitate foreign workers’ decision to report violations of their rights, enable language learning at the national level, and regulate accommodation conditions, have not been made.

Affordable housing was not sufficiently accessible to citizens, while social housing remains underdeveloped, necessitating the adoption of housing policies and ensuring social housing. Although post-earthquake reconstruction has picked up, numerous citizens are still waiting for their homes to be rebuilt.

The social care system needs to be more efficient, and benefits should ensure a significant reduction in poverty. The homeless face numerous rights violations, are often “invisible” and stigmatised, and are not covered by systematic measures and policies.

An increasing number of elderly people are at risk of poverty (34.8%), especially those living alone (59.9%). New protection mechanisms against abuse of lifetime maintenance contracts have been introduced, including those based on the ombudswoman’s recommendations, the press release said, adding that not enough progress has been made to prevent and combat violence against the elderly.

“Complaints and inspections of nursing homes have pointed to inadequate accommodation conditions and treatment of residents, partly due to staff shortages, but also due to a lack of awareness of the dignity and rights of older people.”

As to freedom of expression, a low level of political communication was noticeable in 2023.

“This trend normalises unacceptable communication among citizens, with intolerance and online hate speech being a particular problem. Journalists faced SLAPP lawsuits, attacks, and threats. The announcement of amendments to the Penal Code was also a cause for concern, and it is important to monitor whether and how the new criminal offense will affect press freedom.”