Hydropower plant at the source of the Una River faces protests and lack of ecological authorisation

The State Inspectorate has reported that the construction of a mini-hydroelectric power plant at the source of the Una River near the town of Gracac in the southern part of Lika has received a site licence but no assessment of its acceptability in relation to the ecological network. Following a wave of protests, a whole series of inspections are now being carried out.

The siting permit for the construction of the mini-hydropower plant at the source of the Una River was issued without an assessment of the acceptability of the construction for the ecological network and an inspection of the Ministry of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets was requested, the state inspectorate told HINA on Tuesday.

In recent days, there have been several protests by local residents, nature lovers and environmental organisations from various towns after construction work was noticed in the area, which is designated as a protected hydrological monument and included in the Natura 2000 ecological network.

The protesters believe that the investor started the works without valid permits and ignored the status of the area within the Natura 2000 ecological network.

Inspections underway

The state supervisory authority reported that the construction project has a building permit that was issued without an assessment of the impact on the ecological network, as required by the Nature Conservation Act.

It added that inspections by the water, health and safety and labour inspectorates are ongoing.

The source of the River Una is one of the five deepest in the world.

During a caving expedition in 2016, divers descended to a depth of 248 metres and discovered that the Una is the deepest in Croatia.

Less than ten metres upstream from the source, the Una flows into Bosnia and Herzegovina, where it is protected as a national park of the second highest category. The process of registering it on the UNESCO World Heritage List is currently underway.