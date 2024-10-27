In two quarters number of voters drops by 7,500

Podijeli :

Duško Jaramaz/PIXSELL/ilustracija

According to the latest report which the government has sent to the Sabor on electoral rolls, the number of eligible voters registered in the ten constituencies in Croatia, the number of voters fell by 7,500 between the end of March and the end of September.

The legislation on constituencies for parliamentary elections envisages that the Ministry of Justice and Public Administration is tasked with monitoring the developments on electoral rolls and in the registration of voters who reside in Croatia and with updating the government about that every three months.

The government is obliged to present reports on the matter to the parliament twice a year, at the end of the first quarter and at the end of the third quarter.

The report presented at the end of the first quarter of 2024 showed that a total of 3,631,953 voters were registered in the ten constituencies on the territory of Croatia.

The latest report shows that this number fell to 3,624,375 (down by 7,678) at the end of the third quarter.

Croatia has a total of 12 electoral districts. Ten of these are geographical constituencies within Croatia, each providing 14 members of the Sabor. Voters without residence in Croatia make up Constituency No. 11, designed for expat communities and ethnic Croats. Constituency 12 is designed for ethnic minorities in Croatia and it elects three ethnic Serb deputies plus five representing other minorities.