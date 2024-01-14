Podijeli :

The incumbent parliament begins what might be its last session on Monday with Question Time.

The Sabor will be in session until 22 March, after which it will take an Easter break, and for now it is not known if it will reconvene for another session.

Recently, Speaker Gordan Jandroković would not say when the incumbent parliament will be dissolved and when the next parliamentary election will be held.

“The election will be some time in the second or third quarter, when the political decision is made,” he told the press. Asked if 22 March would be the last sitting of the incumbent Sabor, he said, “Maybe yes and maybe no.”

For now, there are 214 items on the agenda until Easter, including amendments to the Penal Code and the laws on criminal procedure and protection from domestic violence, which foresee the introduction of the crimes of femicide and unauthorised disclosure of information from investigations.

Also on the agenda is a final bill of amendments to the referendum law and amendments to the bankruptcy law.

The Sabor is also expected to elect a new state attorney general given that the term of the incumbent, Zlata Hrvoj Sipek, expires in May. Four candidates have applied for this post, which is elected with a majority of at least 76 votes.

The incumbent parliament could also deal with ten Constitutional Court judges whose terms expire in early June. The election of the new judges, Jandrokovic has said, will depend on whether a two-thirds majority (101) can be secured, which requires an agreement between the majority and the opposition. If no agreement is reached, he added, the matter will be left to the next parliament.

The session starting on Monday could also be the incumbent Sabor’s last in the parliament building in St. Mark’s Square prior to its post-earthquake reconstruction. It is still not known where the next parliament will sit, and two locations are under consideration.