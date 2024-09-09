Industrial producer prices in August fall 4% annually

Producer prices of industrial products in August 2024 were 0.4% lower than in July 2024, and compared to August last year, they dropped by 4%, according to data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics.

In August, producer prices on the domestic market fell by 0.5% on a monthly basis and by 5.7% on an annual basis. On the foreign market, prices decreased by 0.2% monthly and by 1.1% yearly.

On an annual basis, producer prices of industrial products in August increased for durable consumer goods by 1.8% and for non-durable consumer goods by 1.2%. Producer prices for energy fell by 13.6%, for capital goods by 0.1%, and for intermediate goods by 0.1%.

Month on month, producer prices increased for intermediate goods by 0.3% and for non-durable consumer goods by 0.2%, while energy prices decreased by 1.5%, durable consumer goods by 0.2%, and capital goods by 0.1%.

In August, producer prices rose in the supply of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning by 1.1% and in mining and quarrying by 0.1%, while they fell in manufacturing by 0.9% and in water supply, wastewater management, waste disposal, and environmental remediation activities by 0.2%.

On an annual basis, producer prices increased in mining and quarrying by 7.4% and in water supply and related sectors by 0.2%, while they decreased in the supply of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning by 12.4% and in manufacturing by 1.3%.